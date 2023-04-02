Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Toronto deputy mayor asks Ontario to increase fines for drivers blocking intersections

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 2, 2023 4:47 pm
Traffic heading south on York St. is at a standstill at the intersection of Bremner Blvd. on Oct 1 2019. View image in full screen
Traffic heading south on York St. is at a standstill at the intersection of Bremner Blvd. on Oct 1 2019. CP Images / Copyright The Globe and Mail Inc.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto’s deputy mayor is calling on the province to increase fines for drivers caught entering intersections late and blocking them. She says it could improve congestion.

Last week, Jennifer McKelvie introduced a motion to combat so-called “blocking the box,” which is when a driver makes an improper stop in an intersection — a congestion problem that should face stiffer penalties. She called for the fine to be raised from $85 to $450 across the city, and up to $500 in community safety zones.

“I believe increasing fines for blocking the box will help slam the brakes on this bad behaviour,” said McKelvie.

“Tying up oncoming traffic is one of the most inconsiderate things you can do. Depending on the intersection, you can end up blocking other drivers trying to proceed legally, riders on transit vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists.”

Read more: Toronto city council moves to double the number of speed cameras

Story continues below advertisement

In a statement, the deputy mayor argued that when a vehicle enters the intersection but can’t make it all the way through, it results in a “domino effect” that stops cross-traffic movement.

Trending Now

A spokesperson for the Ontario Ministry of Transport said that the city had not made any “formal” approach or request for legislative changes.

“Should this be received, we will work with the City to review at that time,” the spokesperson told Global News.

More on Canada
OntarioOntario politicsToronto politicsToronto trafficJennifer McKelvieToronto congestionToronto driving
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers