Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Toronto city council moves to double the number of speed cameras

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 31, 2023 12:44 pm
Click to play video: 'Speed camera on Toronto street not slowing people down, resident advocacy group complains'
Speed camera on Toronto street not slowing people down, resident advocacy group complains
WATCH ABOVE: In Toronto, Parkside Drive has been identified as the highest ticketed street for the eighth time. And an advocacy group, Safe Parkside, is calling out the city. Kayla McLean reports – Mar 15, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto city council unanimously approved a motion this week to “dramatically expand” the number of speed cameras in the city.

A statement Friday from Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie’s office said she led city council this week in moving to double the number of speed cameras on Toronto streets from 75 to 150.

Councillors approved the motion, which was seconded by Coun. Mike Colle and recommends investigating procurement options to acquire and implement 75 additional cameras as soon as possible.

Read more: Here’s how much money Toronto’s speed camera program collected over more than 2 years

“This motion also asks staff to report back on the feasibility of improving the program further, including operational enhancements such as permanent installations,” the statement said.

The statement said the City’s Vision Zero Road Safety Plan and the Cycling Network Plan are “making a difference.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Since the inception of both programs, the number of fatalities and serious injuries have been on the decline and the growth of bikeways have expanded the reach of the cycling network to serve more people,” it said.

Trending Now

The City’s 2023 budget invests $72.8 million in Vision Zero, $13.9 million of which is for speed and red light cameras.

Click to play video: 'Speed camera on Toronto street not slowing people down, resident advocacy group complains'
Speed camera on Toronto street not slowing people down, resident advocacy group complains
TorontoCity of TorontoSpeedingToronto City Councilvision zeroToronto Vision Zerospeed camerasToronto Speed Camerastoronto speed cameras doubling
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers