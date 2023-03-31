Toronto city council moves to double the number of speed cameras

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto city council unanimously approved a motion this week to “dramatically expand” the number of speed cameras in the city.

A statement Friday from Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie’s office said she led city council this week in moving to double the number of speed cameras on Toronto streets from 75 to 150.

Councillors approved the motion, which was seconded by Coun. Mike Colle and recommends investigating procurement options to acquire and implement 75 additional cameras as soon as possible.

“This motion also asks staff to report back on the feasibility of improving the program further, including operational enhancements such as permanent installations,” the statement said.

The statement said the City’s Vision Zero Road Safety Plan and the Cycling Network Plan are “making a difference.”

“Since the inception of both programs, the number of fatalities and serious injuries have been on the decline and the growth of bikeways have expanded the reach of the cycling network to serve more people,” it said.

The City’s 2023 budget invests $72.8 million in Vision Zero, $13.9 million of which is for speed and red light cameras.