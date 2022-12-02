Here’s how much money Toronto’s speed camera program collected over more than 2 years

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto’s speed camera program has been in place since July 2020 and since that time has collected tens of millions of dollars in fines.

The City of Toronto said in a statement to Global News on Friday that from its inception until Oct. 31 of this year, 560,000 charges have been filed from the Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) program at the provincial offences court in Toronto.

In that same time period, $34 million in fines was collected, the City said.

That figure only includes the amount from the set fine plus costs and fees, and not the additional victim surcharge that offenders have to pay, the City noted.

Story continues below advertisement

“The revenue collected (set fines plus costs and fees) offsets the program cost while the victim surcharge is remitted to the province,” the statement said.

The City said that each device costs around $50,000 to operate and maintain annually, though that doesn’t include costs from transportation services, or court and legal services.

There are 50 speed cameras set up in Toronto, with two in each ward. In February, the total number of cameras operating will increase to 75 after another 25 were approved.