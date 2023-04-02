Hamilton Bulldogs down 2-0 against Barrie Colts

Send this page to someone via email

The Hamilton Bulldogs have dug themselves into a hole in their first-round Ontario Hockey League playoff series.

Brandt Clarke had a goal and three assists Saturday night as the Barrie Colts doubled Hamilton 6-3 at Sadlon Arena and now lead the Bulldogs 2-0 in their first-ever playoff meeting.

After Barrie blasted Hamilton 10-2 in Thursday night’s series-opening game, the Colts got off to a roaring start in Game 2 of the best-of-seven series.

Callum Chisholm opened the scoring for the Colts midway through the first period and Declan McDonnell doubled Barrie’s lead 1:59 later.

Clarke, who has a league-leading 10 points in two playoff games, and Ethan Cardwell scored 49 seconds apart in the second period to put Barrie up 4-0.

Noah Van Vliet scored Hamilton’s first goal with one minute left in the middle frame.

The Colts went up 6-1 when Braden Hache scored 2:35 into the third stanza and Cardwell added his second tally of the contest about five minutes later.

Hamilton fought back in the late stages of the game with goals by Nick Lardis and Adrian Rebelo but it wasn’t nearly enough.

The Bulldogs will host Game 3 of the series at FirstOntario Centre Sunday night.

Game 1 – Thursday, March 30 at Barrie, (Colts 10, Bulldogs 2)

Game 2 – Saturday, April 1 at Barrie, (Colts 6, Bulldogs 3)

Game 3 – Sunday, April 2 at Hamilton, 7 p.m.

Game 4 – Tuesday, April 4 at Hamilton, 7 p.m.

Game 5 – Thursday, April 6 at Barrie, 7:30 p.m.*

Game 6 – Monday, April 10 at Hamilton, 7 p.m.*

Game 7 – Tuesday, April 11 at Barrie, 7:30 p.m.*

*if necessary