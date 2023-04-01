Neuanlage, Sask. woman arrested during drug trafficking transaction

Send this page to someone via email

A woman suspected of trafficking cocaine was arrested by Saskatoon Police on Thursday in the 1800 block of McOrmand Drive.

She was in the middle of conducting a drug trafficking transaction. The male involved was also arrested.

A search of addresses in the 2000 block of St. Charles Avenue and 200 block of Lindsay Place found:

164.8 grams of crack cocaine

47.7 grams of powered cocaine

$2,750 CAD

Knife

Multiple mobile phones

Assorted paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking

The 42-year-old woman from Neuanlage, Sask., is facing multiple charges including possession for purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crimes, weapons possession, and four counts of uttering forged documents.

The 31-year-old man from Wilkie, Sask., involved in the trafficking transaction was charged with possession of a controlled substance and failure to comply with court conditions.