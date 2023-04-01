Menu

Crime

Neuanlage, Sask. woman arrested during drug trafficking transaction

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted April 1, 2023 3:11 pm
A woman suspected of trafficking cocaine was arrested by Saskatoon Police officers of Thursday in the 1800 block of McOrmand Drive.
A woman suspected of trafficking cocaine was arrested by Saskatoon Police officers of Thursday in the 1800 block of McOrmand Drive. Courtesy of Saskatoon Police Service
A woman suspected of trafficking cocaine was arrested by Saskatoon Police on Thursday in the 1800 block of McOrmand Drive.

She was in the middle of conducting a drug trafficking transaction. The male involved was also arrested.

Read more: Prince Albert Police Service sees ‘largest ever’ drug seizure after Thursday bust

A search of addresses in the 2000 block of St. Charles Avenue and 200 block of Lindsay Place found:

  • 164.8 grams of crack cocaine
  • 47.7 grams of powered cocaine
  • $2,750 CAD
  • Knife
  • Multiple mobile phones
  • Assorted paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking
The 42-year-old woman from Neuanlage, Sask., is facing multiple charges including possession for purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crimes, weapons possession, and four counts of uttering forged documents.

The 31-year-old man from Wilkie, Sask., involved in the trafficking transaction was charged with possession of a controlled substance and failure to comply with court conditions.

More on Crime
Saskatoon Police ServiceDrug TraffickingSaskatoon CrimeCocaine TraffickingSaskatoon Drug TraffickingSaskatchewan Drug Traffickingsaskatoon drug investigations
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

