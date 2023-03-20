Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Prince Albert Police Service sees ‘largest ever’ drug seizure after Thursday bust

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted March 20, 2023 5:39 pm
Prince Albert police held a media conference Monday to announce the largest seizure in Prince Albert Police Service history. View image in full screen
Prince Albert police held a media conference Monday to announce the largest seizure in Prince Albert Police Service history. Prince Albert Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Over 31 kg of suspected cocaine and $55,000 in cash was seized by Prince Albert police on Thursday.

“These illegal drugs were located in the execution of a search warrant, and represent the largest ever seizure by members of the Prince Albert Police Service,” said Prince Albert Police Service Chief Jonathan Bergen.

Read more: Prince Albert police arrest 26-year-old man in relation to 2021 death

Bergen noted these drugs negatively affect Prince Albert, and the surrounding communities in the province.

Officers seized 31.2 kg of cocaine, a cocaine cutting agent, $55,000 in cash, gun parts and ammunition and paraphernalia consistent with a large-scale drug trafficking operation from a residence in a trailer court north of PA.

Police say four people have been arrested, and a warrant has been issued for a fifth person.

Story continues below advertisement

A Prince Albert resident, Saskatoon resident, and two North Battleford residents face charges, and a warrant is out for another Saskatoon resident.

Trending Now

Officers say the investigation is ongoing.

Click to play video: 'Making women’s voices heard: Prince Albert Service Women’s Commission'
Making women’s voices heard: Prince Albert Service Women’s Commission
Saskatchewan NewsDrugsCocainePrince AlbertPrince Albert Police ServiceCashGun parts
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers