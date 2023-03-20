Prince Albert Police Service sees ‘largest ever’ drug seizure after Thursday bust

See more sharing options

Over 31 kg of suspected cocaine and $55,000 in cash was seized by Prince Albert police on Thursday.

“These illegal drugs were located in the execution of a search warrant, and represent the largest ever seizure by members of the Prince Albert Police Service,” said Prince Albert Police Service Chief Jonathan Bergen.

Bergen noted these drugs negatively affect Prince Albert, and the surrounding communities in the province.

Officers seized 31.2 kg of cocaine, a cocaine cutting agent, $55,000 in cash, gun parts and ammunition and paraphernalia consistent with a large-scale drug trafficking operation from a residence in a trailer court north of PA.

Police say four people have been arrested, and a warrant has been issued for a fifth person.

A Prince Albert resident, Saskatoon resident, and two North Battleford residents face charges, and a warrant is out for another Saskatoon resident.

Officers say the investigation is ongoing.