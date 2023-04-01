Toronto police seek man who sexually assaulted GO train passenger

Send this page to someone via email

Police have released an image of a man they say sexually assaulted someone on a GO train leaving Toronto.

Toronto police said that the incident was reported after 8:30 p.m. on March 13 on board a Lakeshore East train leaving Union Station.

According to police, a passenger was sitting on the train when the suspect approached and sat beside them. The man reportedly engaged them in conversation and then sexually assaulted them.

Toronto police said the suspect got off the train at Danforth GO Station.

He is described as 30 years old and thin with short brown hair and a brown beard. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, brown sweater and dark jeans. Police said he also wore dark shoes.