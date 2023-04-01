Menu

Crime

Toronto police seek man who sexually assaulted GO train passenger

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 1, 2023 11:18 am
Toronto police say they are looking for this man in relation to a sexual assault onboard a Go train. View image in full screen
Toronto police say they are looking for this man in relation to a sexual assault onboard a Go train. TPS / Handout
Police have released an image of a man they say sexually assaulted someone on a GO train leaving Toronto.

Toronto police said that the incident was reported after 8:30 p.m. on March 13 on board a Lakeshore East train leaving Union Station.

Read more: Toronto police release photos of suspect vehicle wanted in connection with sexual assault

According to police, a passenger was sitting on the train when the suspect approached and sat beside them. The man reportedly engaged them in conversation and then sexually assaulted them.

Toronto police said the suspect got off the train at Danforth GO Station.

He is described as 30 years old and thin with short brown hair and a brown beard. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, brown sweater and dark jeans. Police said he also wore dark shoes.

CrimeToronto PoliceSexual AssaultTPSGO trainToronto Sexual AssaultUnion StationDanforth GO station
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

