Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Toronto police release photos of suspect vehicle wanted in connection with sexual assault

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 9, 2023 7:57 pm
Police are seeking to identify the driver of a vehicle wanted in connection with sexual assault investigation. View image in full screen
Police are seeking to identify the driver of a vehicle wanted in connection with sexual assault investigation. Toronto police / handout
Police are appealing for witnesses in connection with an ongoing sexual assault investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Feb. 25 at around 3 a.m., the suspect stopped his vehicle in the area of Danforth and Greenwood avenues. .

Police said the suspect allegedly offered to give the victim a ride home, and they got into their vehicle.

Read more: Toronto police charge 6 in connection with kidnapping, robbery investigation

Officers said the suspect then allegedly drove to a dead-end street in the area of Felstead and Lamb avenues and sexually assaulted the victim.

Police said the sexual assault was interrupted when a black sedan drove toward the street.

“The suspect was startled and the victim exited the suspect’s vehicle,” police allege in a news release. “The suspect then fled the area in his vehicle, after mounting a sidewalk.”

Police are now seeking to speak with the driver of the black sedan, and any other witnesses or victims.

Officers said the suspect is a man in his 20s, with a thin build. He was seen wearing dark clothing.

According to police, the suspect was driving a four-door light-coloured sedan.

Trending Now

“It is believed the car is a 2011-2014 silver Hyundai Sonata with a sunroof,” police said.

Police are seeking to identify the driver of a vehicle wanted in connection with sexual assault investigation. View image in full screen
Police are seeking to identify the driver of a vehicle wanted in connection with sexual assault investigation. Toronto police / handout

Police have now released photos of the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

