Toronto police charge 6 in connection with kidnapping, robbery investigation

Six people have been charged in connection with a robbery and kidnapping investigation in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said in the early hours of May 19, officers were called to the Fort York Boulevard and Spadina Avenue area.

Police said the victim and a friend were invited to a party. When they arrived they were met by several male and female suspects.

According to police, several of the suspects allegedly produced handguns and demanded the victim’s belongings.

“They assaulted the victim as they took his jewellery, cellphones, vehicle keys and cash,” police alleged in a news release.

Officers said the victim was then allegedly zip-tied, taken outside and forced into a vehicle.

Police said the vehicle was then driven away by one of the suspects.

According to police, the other suspects drove the victim’s vehicle from the scene.

Officers said the victim’s friend remained at the scene and contacted police.

“The victim was able to escape from the suspect’s vehicle and was located by officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along Highway 401,” police said.

The officers then located the victim’s vehicle and arrested one male suspect.

Police said in May, officers executed a search warrant and allegedly recovered “items of evidentiary value” related to the investigation.

According to police, 25-year-old Believe David Kashala from Brampton was arrested and charged with robbery with a firearm, kidnapping, forcible confinement, theft of a motor vehicle and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

He was scheduled to appear in court on May 20, 2022.

Police said several other suspects were identified.

On June 4, one of the suspects was seen travelling in a vehicle “being driven by an unidentified man,” police said.

“Officers stopped the vehicle and took the occupants into custody,” police said.

The force said during the arrest, two handguns were allegedly recovered.

Twenty-five-year-old Sharmarke Farah from Mississauga was arrested and charged with several offences including robbery with a firearm, kidnapping, forcible confinement, extortion and theft of a motor vehicle.

He was scheduled to appear in court on July 5, 2022.

Police said 30-year-old Mohamed Abdulle from Toronto was also arrested and charged with several offences including two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, careless storage of a firearm and operating a conveyance while prohibited.

He was also scheduled to appear in court on July 5, 2022.

Police said on July 4, 2022 another search warrant was executed.

According to police, during the search, a female suspect was located and arrested.

Police also alleged that at the time of the search, officers recovered items of evidentiary value related to the investigation.

Officers said 24-year-old Suweida Abdulle from Toronto was arrested and charged with robbery with a firearm, kidnapping, forcible confinement, extortion, theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and conspiracy to commit and indictable offence.

She was scheduled to appear in court on July 5.

Police said 30-year-old Mohamed Abdulle — previously arrested on July 4, 2022 — was also allegedly involved in the original robbery and kidnapping.

On Nov. 16, he was further charged with robbery with a firearm, kidnapping, forcible confinement, theft of a motor vehicle and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 16, 2022.

Police said a warrant for another female suspect was issued and on Jan. 12, officers arrested 23-year-old Lauren Finisterre of no fixed address.

She has been charged with robbery with a firearm, forcible confinement, theft of a motor vehicle and conspiracy to commit and indictable offence.

She was scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 13.

Police said an arrest warrant was also issued for another suspect who was arrested on Wednesday.

Nineteen-year-old Deon Darkwa from Toronto has been charged with robbery with a firearm, kidnapping, forcible confinement, extortion, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, failing to comply with a release order and conspiracy to commit and indictable offence.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.