Police seek suspect in connection with Toronto firearm investigation

Police are seeking to locate a man wanted in connection with a firearm investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on March 4, at around 8 p.m., officers received a report of a person with a gun in the Victoria Park Avenue and St. Clair Avenue East area.

Police said a victim and suspect got into an altercation.

According to police, the suspect allegedly pulled a firearm out of a bag and pointed it at the victim.

Officers said the suspect then allegedly threatened the victim before fleeing the scene.

Police are searching for 24-year-old Ayub Kandid from Toronto.

He is wanted for pointing a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, assault and uttering threats.

Kandid is five-feet-11-inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. Police said he has a medium build, short, black hair and brown eyes.

“He is known to operate a blue Volkswagen Passat bearing an Ontario licence plate CXLE081,” police said in a news release.

Toronto police / handout

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.