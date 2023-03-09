Menu

Crime

Police seek suspect in connection with Toronto firearm investigation

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 9, 2023 6:49 pm
Police are searching for 24-year-old Ayub Kandid from Toronto. View image in full screen
Police are searching for 24-year-old Ayub Kandid from Toronto. Toronto police / handout
Police are seeking to locate a man wanted in connection with a firearm investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on March 4, at around 8 p.m., officers received a report of a person with a gun in the Victoria Park Avenue and St. Clair Avenue East area.

Police said a victim and suspect got into an altercation.

Read more: 2 men charged with fraud in probe of $300M Toronto hospital redevelopment contracts

According to police, the suspect allegedly pulled a firearm out of a bag and pointed it at the victim.

Officers said the suspect then allegedly threatened the victim before fleeing the scene.

Police are searching for 24-year-old Ayub Kandid from Toronto.

He is wanted for pointing a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, assault and uttering threats.

Kandid is five-feet-11-inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. Police said he has a medium build, short, black hair and brown eyes.

“He is known to operate a blue Volkswagen Passat bearing an Ontario licence plate CXLE081,” police said in a news release.

Police seek suspect in connection with Toronto firearm investigation - image
Toronto police / handout

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

CrimeToronto PoliceToronto crimeTPSFirearmGunVictoria Park AvenueFirearm InvestigationSt. Clair Avenue East
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

