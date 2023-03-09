Police seek suspect in connection with Toronto firearm investigation

Police are seeking to locate a man wanted in connection with a firearm investigation in Toronto.
Toronto police said on March 4, at around 8 p.m., officers received a report of a person with a gun in the Victoria Park Avenue and St. Clair Avenue East area.
Police said a victim and suspect got into an altercation.
According to police, the suspect allegedly pulled a firearm out of a bag and pointed it at the victim.
Officers said the suspect then allegedly threatened the victim before fleeing the scene.
Police are searching for 24-year-old Ayub Kandid from Toronto.
He is wanted for pointing a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, assault and uttering threats.
Kandid is five-feet-11-inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. Police said he has a medium build, short, black hair and brown eyes.
“He is known to operate a blue Volkswagen Passat bearing an Ontario licence plate CXLE081,” police said in a news release.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
