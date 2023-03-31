Abandoned Kelowna home damaged in fire

An abandoned two-storey Kelowna home was severely damaged in a Thursday night fire of yet-to-be-determined origin.
Jarret Dais, platoon captain of the Kelowna fire department, said crews arrived at the Dougall Road address to find a “fully involved abandoned building.”
Dais said the fire started on the building’s bottom floor and spread through to the roof but the flames were knocked down shortly after the first three engines arrived.
Crews were awaiting the power to be disconnected to enter the building and do an inspection.
More to come.
