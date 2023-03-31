Kawartha, Crowe Valley conservation authorities issue watershed conditions statements

Send this page to someone via email

Two central Ontario conservation authorities are cautioning about potential minor flooding this weekend due to expected increased precipitation.

Kawartha Conservation and the Crowe Valley Conservation Authority both issued watershed condition statements, cautioning of possible minor flooding within their jurisdictions. Environment Canada says along with daytime temperatures above freezing, up to 20 to 35 mm of precipitation is expected on Friday and another 10 to 2o mm of rainfall on Saturday.

For Kawartha Conservation, the milder temperatures will likely mean snowmelt, especially in the northern part of the Kawarthas. The authority’s jurisdiction includes the majority of water bodies within the City of Kawartha Lakes (including 27 lakes), along with the Municipality of Trent Lakes, Cavan-Monaghan Township, and Durham Region municipalities (Scugog, Brock, Clarington).

Its watershed condition statement — water safety — will remain in effect through to Sunday, April 2.

“Widespread flooding is not anticipated, however water levels and flows in watercourses across the Kawartha Conservation watershed jurisdiction remain elevated due to the ongoing spring melt and near saturated ground conditions,” stated Rob Stavinga, watershed resources technician.

Kawartha Conservation works with the Trent-Severn Waterway, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF), and municipalities to monitor flood situations. Any residents with flooding concerns can call Kawartha Conservation at 705-328-2271 or 705-344-0155 after hours.

Northern tributaries, such as the Burnt and Gull River, are monitored by MNRF staff. Residents along these two rivers can direct any questions concerning water levels to the ministry’s Minden area office at 705-286-5207 or refer to the messages issued on ontario.ca/law-and-safety/flood-forecasting-and-warning-program.

Crowe Valley Conservation Authority

The conservation authority says minor flooding in flood-prone areas of the Crowe Valley watershed is likely or already occurring due to recent snowmelt. Residents should consider taking the necessary precautions to protect their property.

The jurisdiction includes portions of the municipalities of Trent Hills, Marmora and Lake, and townships of Stirling-Rawdon, Havelock-Belmont-Methuen, North Kawartha, Wollaston, Limerick, Tudor and Cashel, Faraday and Highlands East.

“Flows around dams and hydro generation plants have increased and the ice thinning could be severe for a considerable distance from any dam,” the authority stated Friday. “Structures such as culverts and bridges with fast flowing water going through or underneath them must be avoided as well.

“Ice which was used recreationally or walked on only days ago will begin to wear away and may not be safe. CVCA staff strongly advise residents, especially children stay away from these dangerous zones.”

Residents with any flooding concerns or questions can contact conservation authority general manager Tim Pidduck or water resources supervisor Neil McConkey at 613-472-3137.