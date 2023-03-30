Three charged, firearms seized in Calgary drug trafficking investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have seized more than $250,000 in drugs and multiple firarms following a drug trafficking investigation in the city.

A four-month operation that included undercover investigators, patrol officers and oganized crime detectives began in November 2022 following a tip about the drug trafficking.

On March 9, investigators executed search warrants on four residences and two vehicles simultaneously at locations throughout the city, including:

the 500 block of 6 Avenue S.E.

the 100 block of Panatella Close N.W.

the 100 block of Tarawood Road N.E.

the 700 block of 25 Avenue N.W.

Police seized scales and packaging material consistent with drug trafficking, more than $45,000 in Canadian currency, a 12-gauge shotgun, an Winchester Model 70 rifle, a loaded Polymer80 PF-series 9mm handgun with no serial number, a semi-automatic 6.35mm handgun, brass knuckles and various ammunition.

They also seized 3.3 kilograms of cocaine, 625.9 grams of methamphetamine and 233.1 grams of fentanyl.

Police took five men into custody “without incident.”

Saad Khan, 36, was charged with 18 offences related to possession for the purpose of trafficking, firearms-related charges and tampering with a firearm’s serial number.

Syed Jafary, 31, faces 13 drug- and firearms-related charges.

And Humzah Tariq, 27, was charged with one count of possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000.

Tariq is due in court on March 31. Khan and Jafary have scheduled court appearances on April 12.

“These offenders were in possession of unlawfully obtained firearms and created significant risk to Calgarians,” A/Staff Sgt. Lena Blight said in a statement.

“The unlawful possession of firearms continues to be a priority for us as resources from across our service work to target, suppress and disrupt those responsible for gun violence in Calgary.”

Two other individuals were released from police custody without charges.

Anyone with information about drug trafficking or unlawful possession of firearms in Calgary is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234 or provide anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers.