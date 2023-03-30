Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Three charged, firearms seized in Calgary drug trafficking investigation

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted March 30, 2023 6:34 pm
A collection of items, including firearms and drugs, on display following search warrants executed by Calgary police on March 9, 2023. View image in full screen
A collection of items, including firearms and drugs, on display following search warrants executed by Calgary police on March 9, 2023. handout / Calgary Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calgary police have seized more than $250,000 in drugs and multiple firarms following a drug trafficking investigation in the city.

A four-month operation that included undercover investigators, patrol officers and oganized crime detectives began in November 2022 following a tip about the drug trafficking.

On March 9, investigators executed search warrants on four residences and two vehicles simultaneously at locations throughout the city, including:

  • the 500 block of 6 Avenue S.E.
  • the 100 block of Panatella Close N.W.
  • the 100 block of Tarawood Road N.E.
  • the 700 block of 25 Avenue N.W.

Police seized scales and packaging material consistent with drug trafficking, more than $45,000 in Canadian currency, a 12-gauge shotgun, an Winchester Model 70 rifle, a loaded Polymer80 PF-series 9mm handgun with no serial number, a semi-automatic 6.35mm handgun, brass knuckles and various ammunition.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Calgary search warrants net $1.6M in cocaine

They also seized 3.3 kilograms of cocaine, 625.9 grams of methamphetamine and 233.1 grams of fentanyl.

Police took five men into custody “without incident.”

Saad Khan, 36, was charged with 18 offences related to possession for the purpose of trafficking, firearms-related charges and tampering with a firearm’s serial number.

Syed Jafary, 31, faces 13 drug- and firearms-related charges.

And Humzah Tariq, 27, was charged with one count of possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000.

Click to play video: 'Police identify 15-year-old victim of fatal Calgary shooting'
Police identify 15-year-old victim of fatal Calgary shooting

Tariq is due in court on March 31. Khan and Jafary have scheduled court appearances on April 12.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“These offenders were in possession of unlawfully obtained firearms and created significant risk to Calgarians,” A/Staff Sgt. Lena Blight said in a statement.

“The unlawful possession of firearms continues to be a priority for us as resources from across our service work to target, suppress and disrupt those responsible for gun violence in Calgary.”

Two other individuals were released from police custody without charges.

Anyone with information about drug trafficking or unlawful possession of firearms in Calgary is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234 or provide anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers.

More on Crime
CrimeCalgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceDrug Traffickingillegal firearmsCalgary drug traffickingHumzah TariqSaad KhanSyed Jafary
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers