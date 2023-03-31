Guelph Black Heritage Society ‘dismayed’ with number of threats made toward group

Send this page to someone via email

Members of the Guelph Black Heritage Society say they are disheartened after receiving a number of letters and emails expressing hatred towards the southwestern Ontario group.

They say in a post on Twitter that the society, Heritage Hall, president Denise Francis and executive director Kween have all been receiving online threats.

Most recently someone broke into the hall. There is no word on how much damage was done or if anything inside was stolen.

The society says there has been an increase in the severity and frequency of these actions.

It concluded the post by saying, “Guelph, we can do better.”

Guelph Police Service have not made any mention about any investigation into the matter.

Spokesman Scott Tracey tells CJOY and Global News that they have not been notified about the break-in or the online threats.

He goes on to say that investigations can be initiated by police but there needs to be cooperation on the part of the alleged victim.