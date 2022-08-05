Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

New driving map reveals more about Black history in Ontario’s Wellington County

The Guelph Black Heritage Society has put out Wellington County: Black Heritage Reclaimed Driving Map highlighting 11 significant locations to the historical Black community.
By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted August 5, 2022 5:01 am
Heritage Hall on Essex St. in Guelph. View image in full screen
Heritage Hall on Essex St. in Guelph. Briana Green-Ince

People can learn more about the vast history of the Black community in Guelph, Wellington County, and Waterloo Region through a new driving map.

It is called Wellington County: Black Heritage Reclaimed Driving Map and it is put out by the Guelph Black Heritage Society.

The map highlights 11 significant locations to the historical Black community including the Queen’s Bush.

In the description, the settlement area between Waterloo Region, Wellington County and Lake Huron was where more than 1,500 free and formerly enslaved Black individuals lived starting in the 1820s.

Read more: Guelph Black Heritage Society raising money for #ChangeStartsNow campaign

“We provide a little history about the location and why it is significant,” said Denise Francis, president and treasurer of GBHS. “People can go out to look at the fields of corn and see what used to be there.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Francis said not many people realize that there is a rich history of the Black community in Guelph and the surrounding region – it’s part of what made the area what it is today.

The release of the map coincided with Emancipation Day on Aug. 1.

People can purchase a copy of the map by going to the Guelph Black Heritage Society website.

Click to play video: 'BLK: An Origin Story premiers on The History Channel' BLK: An Origin Story premiers on The History Channel
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Guelph tagHistory tagGuelph News tagWellington County tagBlack History tagBlack tagWellington tagMap tagGuelph Black Heritage Society tagdriving map tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers