Guelph Black Heritage Society raising money for #ChangeStartsNow campaign

Following a peaceful protest in June that drew a crowd of thousands, the Guelph Black Heritage Society has launched its #ChangeStartsNow educational campaign.

It will provide educational programming on Black history and culture along with resources for schools and businesses on diversity, discrimination and anti-racism, the organization said in a news release.

It added that the protest and march on June 6 in the city’s downtown core was a starting place.

“A starting place for the work that needs to occur to change policy and create opportunities for Black voices to be heard,” the organization said.

The educational campaign will include a list of 100 educational resources, such as books and movies, that are curated by volunteers for those seeking factual information on Black history and issues.

It also includes online educational events and cultural events, a booklet on local Black history, the implementation of Black youth educational initiatives and programming at Heritage Hall.

But the Guelph Black Heritage Society needs help and said it is “tasking” the community to raise $135,000 for the campaign by Dec. 1.

It represents $1 for every Guelphite, the organization said.

“People are eager to learn and we are up to the challenge — with your help,” it said. “Together, we will build the resources to empower our community to connect to our Black history, present and future.”

More information about the campaign and ways to donate can be found on the organization’s website.

