Violence on the TTC: Man wanted after victim assaulted on Toronto subway train

Investigators have released an image of a suspect after a 27-year-old man was assaulted while riding the subway in Toronto on Wednesday.

Toronto police said officers were called to Donlands Subway Station at Donlands and Danforth avenues at around 5:45 p.m.

Police said a man onboard an eastbound train was confronting passengers and around Pape Station, he began to argue with a 27-year-old man.

Around Donlands Station, the suspect hit the victim with a bottle several times, causing non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The suspect was described as around five-foot-eight with a medium build, has black braids and a short black beard. Police said he was wearing a dark blue Puma sweater, black pants with coloured print in the middle and blue and white Nike running shoes.

He was carrying a black fanny pack across his back, police added.

The man is wanted for assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

The assault is one of a series of concerning incidents involving Toronto’s transit system in recent months.

On Saturday, 16-year-old Gabriel Magalhaes was heading home after spending time at the Eaton Centre with friends when he was fatally stabbed at Keele Station in what police have said was an “unprovoked” attack.

View image in full screen Police released this security image of the suspect. Handout / Toronto Police