Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Violence on the TTC: Man wanted after victim assaulted on Toronto subway train

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 30, 2023 3:50 pm
Click to play video: 'Calls for action to address Toronto transit violence'
Calls for action to address Toronto transit violence
WATCH ABOVE: Public safety was always going to be a factor in the upcoming mayoral byelection. But another shocking act of violence on the TTC has solidified the issue as a defining theme. Matthew Bingley reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Investigators have released an image of a suspect after a 27-year-old man was assaulted while riding the subway in Toronto on Wednesday.

Toronto police said officers were called to Donlands Subway Station at Donlands and Danforth avenues at around 5:45 p.m.

Police said a man onboard an eastbound train was confronting passengers and around Pape Station, he began to argue with a 27-year-old man.

Around Donlands Station, the suspect hit the victim with a bottle several times, causing non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The suspect was described as around five-foot-eight with a medium build, has black braids and a short black beard. Police said he was wearing a dark blue Puma sweater, black pants with coloured print in the middle and blue and white Nike running shoes.

Read more: 1 person taken to hospital after assault on Toronto subway train: police

Story continues below advertisement

He was carrying a black fanny pack across his back, police added.

The man is wanted for assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

The assault is one of a series of concerning incidents involving Toronto’s transit system in recent months.

On Saturday, 16-year-old Gabriel Magalhaes was heading home after spending time at the Eaton Centre with friends when he was fatally stabbed at Keele Station in what police have said was an “unprovoked” attack.

Trending Now
Police released this security image of the suspect. View image in full screen
Police released this security image of the suspect. Handout / Toronto Police
Click to play video: 'Parents of 16-year-old boy fatally stabbed at Keele Station speak to Global News'
Parents of 16-year-old boy fatally stabbed at Keele Station speak to Global News
CrimeTorontoToronto crimeTTCToronto transitTTC Crimetoronto transit crimeToronto subway assaultTTC subway assault
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers