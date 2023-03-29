1 person taken to hospital after assault on Toronto subway train: police

See more sharing options

Police say one person has been taken to hospital after a fight on board a Toronto subway.

In a tweet just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Toronto police said the incident occurred on a train at the Donlands Subway Station.

Officers said a male victim was assaulted and was taken to hospial with minor injuries.

According to police, the suspect fled the scene.

Officers said the investigation is ongoing.

ASSAULT:

Donlands Subway

– reports of a fight onboard a TTC subway @TTCnotices

– police o/s

– officers confirmed fight took place on the subway

– male victim assaulted, @TorontoMedics took patient to hospital w/ minor injuries

– suspect fled

– ongoing investigation#GO693571

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) March 29, 2023