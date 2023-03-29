Menu

Crime

1 person taken to hospital after assault on Toronto subway train: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 29, 2023 7:20 pm
One person has been taken to hospital after an assault on a Toronto subway train. View image in full screen
One person has been taken to hospital after an assault on a Toronto subway train. Global News
Police say one person has been taken to hospital after a fight on board a Toronto subway.

In a tweet just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Toronto police said the incident occurred on a train at the Donlands Subway Station.

Read more: Suspect sought after woman sexually assaulted in Toronto, police say

Officers said a male victim was assaulted and was taken to hospial with minor injuries.

According to police, the suspect fled the scene.

Officers said the investigation is ongoing.

Toronto PoliceAssaultToronto crimeTTCTPSCrime TorontoDonlands Stationdonlands subway station
