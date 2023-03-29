1 person taken to hospital after assault on Toronto subway train: police

Police say one person has been taken to hospital after a fight on board a Toronto subway.
In a tweet just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Toronto police said the incident occurred on a train at the Donlands Subway Station.
Officers said a male victim was assaulted and was taken to hospial with minor injuries.
According to police, the suspect fled the scene.
Officers said the investigation is ongoing.
