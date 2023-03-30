Coffee with a Kelowna cop making a comeback this April

Send this page to someone via email

In its ongoing effort to break down barriers between Mounties and the public, the Kelowna RCMP detachment is inviting residents to share a cup with joe with its members.

The April event series has been dubbed Coffee with a Cop and is a follow-up to the initial series that rolled out in January.

“It was a great experience in January,” Const. Mike Della-Paolera, Kelowna RCMP Media Relations Officer said in a press release.

“Several people came to speak with our team members during the Coffee with a Cop events in January, and we are looking forward to talking with even more people this time around.”

Beginning on Monday, the Kelowna RCMP will visit four different locations and the public is encouraged to join and ask any question they want.

“There is no purchase of a coffee necessary to speak to an RCMP officer,” RCMP said in a press release.

In April, Coffee with a Cop will be hosted at the following locations: