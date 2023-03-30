Menu

Crime

Coffee with a Kelowna cop making a comeback this April

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted March 30, 2023 6:25 pm
File photo. View image in full screen
File photo. RCMP
In its ongoing effort to break down barriers between Mounties and the public, the Kelowna RCMP detachment is inviting residents to share a cup with joe with its members.

The April event series has been dubbed Coffee with a Cop and is a follow-up to the initial series that rolled out in January.

Read more: Kelowna RCMP extend invitation to ‘Coffee with a Cop’

“It was a great experience in January,” Const. Mike Della-Paolera, Kelowna RCMP Media Relations Officer said in a press release.

“Several people came to speak with our team members during the Coffee with a Cop events in January, and we are looking forward to talking with even more people this time around.”

Beginning on Monday, the Kelowna RCMP will visit four different locations and the public is encouraged to join and ask any question they want.

“There is no purchase of a coffee necessary to speak to an RCMP officer,” RCMP said in a press release.

Vernon RCMP host ‘coffee with a cop’

In April, Coffee with a Cop will be hosted at the following locations:

  • Monday, April 3: UBC Okanagan campus, courtyard outside, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • Thursday, April 13: 350 Bakehouse Café, 567 Bernard Ave., 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • Thursday, April 20: Kekuli Cafe – 3550 Carrington Rd., No. 307, West Kelowna, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • Thursday, April 27: Downtown Kelowna Library, 1380 Ellis St., 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
