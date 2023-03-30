Suspect arrested after 15-year-old boy punched in the face at Bathurst subway station: police

Toronto police say a 33-year-old man is facing charges after a teenager was assaulted at TTC’s Bathurst subway station last week.
On March 23, at around 9:15 a.m., police said a 15-year-old boy was on the escalator heading up to the street level exit.
A man who was walking in front of the boy turned around and punched the teen in the face “without provocation,” police allege.
On Thursday, investigators said they made an arrest in the assault case.
The suspect, identified as 33-year-old Justin Corbett, has been charged with assault causing bodily harm.
