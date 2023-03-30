Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

Suspect arrested after 15-year-old boy punched in the face at Bathurst subway station: police

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 30, 2023 10:32 am
A general view of TTC Subway entrance at Yonge and Bloor area in Toronto, Ont., March 28, 2019. View image in full screen
A general view of TTC Subway entrance at Yonge and Bloor area in Toronto, Ont., March 28, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Dominic Chan
Toronto police say a 33-year-old man is facing charges after a teenager was assaulted at TTC’s Bathurst subway station last week.

On March 23, at around 9:15 a.m., police said a 15-year-old boy was on the escalator heading up to the street level exit.

A man who was walking in front of the boy turned around and punched the teen in the face “without provocation,” police allege.

Read more: Suspect sought in ‘hate-motivated’ assault reported on Toronto subway train

On Thursday, investigators said they made an arrest in the assault case.

The suspect, identified as 33-year-old Justin Corbett, has been charged with assault causing bodily harm.

