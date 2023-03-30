Menu

Fire

Fire crews to knock down building in battling east London, Ont., blaze

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted March 30, 2023 9:24 am
Firefighters were called to 720 Cabell Street in London, Ont., around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday for a reported structure fire. View image in full screen
Firefighters were called to 720 Cabell Street in London, Ont., around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday for a reported structure fire. via London Fire Department / Twitter
London, Ont., fire crews remain at the scene of a blaze in the east end of the city early Thursday.

Firefighters were called to 720 Cabell St. around 1:30 a.m. for the fire.

Platoon chief Kirk Loveland told Global News that as of 8:45 a.m., crews were still fighting the fire from the outside as the building has been deemed too unsafe to enter.

“We cannot totally extinguish the blaze till we can knock that building down and conduct overhaul operations,” he said. “At this time, we’re in this pattern of holding the fire in check and once we get equipment in there and knock the building down, then we can get spot fires.”

No injuries have been reported.

Kirkland said that the cause of the fire and a damage estimate have not yet been determined.

The investigation is ongoing and the fire department said residents should avoid the area Thursday morning.

