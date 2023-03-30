Fire crews to knock down building in battling east London, Ont., blaze

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., fire crews remain at the scene of a blaze in the east end of the city early Thursday.

Firefighters were called to 720 Cabell St. around 1:30 a.m. for the fire.

Platoon chief Kirk Loveland told Global News that as of 8:45 a.m., crews were still fighting the fire from the outside as the building has been deemed too unsafe to enter.

“We cannot totally extinguish the blaze till we can knock that building down and conduct overhaul operations,” he said. “At this time, we’re in this pattern of holding the fire in check and once we get equipment in there and knock the building down, then we can get spot fires.”

Story continues below advertisement

Incident update: crews responded at approximately 1:30 a.m. to a structure fire at 720 Cabell St. Fire crews continue to fight the fire in defensive mode (from outside the structure). Unknown injuries. Please avoid the area. #ldnont pic.twitter.com/5zNJ0xNXHb — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) March 30, 2023

No injuries have been reported.

Kirkland said that the cause of the fire and a damage estimate have not yet been determined.

The investigation is ongoing and the fire department said residents should avoid the area Thursday morning.