$20K in tools stolen from Guelph construction site: police

Guelph police are investigating a break-in at a south-end construction site.
Officers were called to an address near Quarterman Road and Cooper Drive on Tuesday.
Investigators say workers arrived at the site of a large building that was under construction that day.
They say they noticed a number of tools were removed from several locations.
Investigators believe the break-in occurred over the weekend.
Trending Now
They say the value of the stolen tools is around $20,000.
They are looking for suspects and anyone with information can contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7452,or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
More on Crime
- Tributes pour in across Canada for Quebec police officer killed: ‘Sgt. Breau, rest easy’
- Quebec police officer killed during attempted arrest, Trudeau calls incident ‘heartbreaking’
- ‘Serial’ subject Adnan Syed’s murder conviction reinstated by court
- Psychiatric evaluation extended for man accused of crashing bus into Laval daycare
Comments