$20K in tools stolen from Guelph construction site: police

Guelph police are investigating a break-in at a south-end construction site.

Officers were called to an address near Quarterman Road and Cooper Drive on Tuesday.

Investigators say workers arrived at the site of a large building that was under construction that day.

They say they noticed a number of tools were removed from several locations.

Investigators believe the break-in occurred over the weekend.

They say the value of the stolen tools is around $20,000.

They are looking for suspects and anyone with information can contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7452,or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.