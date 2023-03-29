Wednesday morning fire destroys garage in southeast Calgary home

A fire destroyed a detached garage at a home in southeast Calgary on Wednesday.
The Calgary Fire Department said the homeowner reported the fire at around 6:55 a.m.
The structure and some cars were destroyed, firefighters said. The fire also seriously damaged the side of a neighbouring house.
An EMS spokesperson told Global News no injuries were reported.
–More to come…
