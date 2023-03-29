Menu

Fire

Wednesday morning fire destroys garage in southeast Calgary home

By Paula Tran QR Calgary
Posted March 29, 2023 11:37 am
A fire destroyed a detached garage and a few cars at a home in southeast Calgary on Wednesday, March 29. View image in full screen
A fire destroyed a detached garage and a few cars at a home in southeast Calgary on Wednesday, March 29. Michael King/Global News
A fire destroyed a detached garage at a home in southeast Calgary on Wednesday.

The Calgary Fire Department said the homeowner reported the fire at around 6:55 a.m.

The structure and some cars were destroyed, firefighters said. The fire also seriously damaged the side of a neighbouring house.

An EMS spokesperson told Global News no injuries were reported.

–More to come…

