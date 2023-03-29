Wednesday morning fire destroys garage in southeast Calgary home

Send this page to someone via email

A fire destroyed a detached garage at a home in southeast Calgary on Wednesday.

The Calgary Fire Department said the homeowner reported the fire at around 6:55 a.m.

The structure and some cars were destroyed, firefighters said. The fire also seriously damaged the side of a neighbouring house.

An EMS spokesperson told Global News no injuries were reported.

On scene at a garage fire in Lynnwood. This structure and a couple cars are destroyed plus some serious damage to a neighbouring house. EMS say no injuries at this time#yyc @GlobalCalgary pic.twitter.com/DhknPMM62u — Michael King (@MKingGlobal) March 29, 2023

–More to come…