21-year-old woman sexually assaulted while walking along trail in Mississauga’s Port Credit: police

Police say they’re trying to identify a suspect after a 21-year-old woman was sexually assaulted while walking along a trail in Mississauga’s Port Credit neighbourhood.
Peel Regional Police said it happened earlier this month, on March 7.
The victim was walking on the Waterfront Trail in the area of Stavebank Road South and Lakeshore Road when a suspect approached and sexually assaulted her, police said.
Read more: Man accused of fatally stabbing teen at Toronto subway station had lengthy criminal history: court documents
Police described the suspect as a male, five-foot-seven with a large build, full beard, and a shaved head on the sides with hair on the top.
He was wearing a red jacket, dark pants, a blue fanny pack, and black and white running shoes, officers added.
It’s believed he was driving a grey 2012-2014 four-door Toyota Yaris.
Anyone with information was asked to contact police at 905-453-2121 ext. 3460 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
