Crime

Man taken into custody after potential gun call in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 29, 2023 10:38 am
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay file
Waterloo Regional Police say a man was arrested after a potential gun call in Kitchener on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were sent to Highway 7/8 and Weber Street East at around lunchtime in response to the issue.

Officers found a man in possession of what appeared to be a gun and made an arrest.

A police spokesperson told Global News the man was in possession of “an instrument fashioned to imitate a firearm.”

A 24-year-old man is facing several charges, including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, common nuisance, possession of suspected methamphetamine, and breach of probation.

