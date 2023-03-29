Man taken into custody after potential gun call in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police say a man was arrested after a potential gun call in Kitchener on Tuesday afternoon.
Officers were sent to Highway 7/8 and Weber Street East at around lunchtime in response to the issue.
Officers found a man in possession of what appeared to be a gun and made an arrest.
A police spokesperson told Global News the man was in possession of “an instrument fashioned to imitate a firearm.”
A 24-year-old man is facing several charges, including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, common nuisance, possession of suspected methamphetamine, and breach of probation.
