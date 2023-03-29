Man taken into custody after potential gun call in Kitchener

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Waterloo Regional Police say a man was arrested after a potential gun call in Kitchener on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were sent to Highway 7/8 and Weber Street East at around lunchtime in response to the issue.

Read more: Man facing 352 charges for allegedly posing as crane engineer in Waterloo Region

Officers found a man in possession of what appeared to be a gun and made an arrest.

A police spokesperson told Global News the man was in possession of “an instrument fashioned to imitate a firearm.”

A 24-year-old man is facing several charges, including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, common nuisance, possession of suspected methamphetamine, and breach of probation.