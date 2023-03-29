Menu

Headline link
Canada

Regina’s police Chief Evan Bray hangs up his hat

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted March 29, 2023 10:34 am
Regina Police Service Chief Evan Bray announced his retirement. View image in full screen
Regina Police Service Chief Evan Bray announced his retirement. Adrian Raaber / Global News
Regina’s Chief of Police Evan Bray said he will retire in June.

He announced his intention to retire on Tuesday.

“Being Regina’s Chief of Police has been the biggest honour of my professional life! I truly value the friendships and relationships I have had the opportunity to make over the years,” read Bray’s tweet Wednesday morning.

Bray has been with the Regina Police Service for 28 years, and has been the police chief for seven of those years.

“I will take the opportunity for a formal thank you closer to June 30th, which will be my last working day. I’m excited to have no immediate plans upon retirement and take some time with family and friends before charting the next part of my life!”

