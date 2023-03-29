Regina’s police Chief Evan Bray hangs up his hat

Send this page to someone via email

Regina’s Chief of Police Evan Bray said he will retire in June.

He announced his intention to retire on Tuesday.

“Being Regina’s Chief of Police has been the biggest honour of my professional life! I truly value the friendships and relationships I have had the opportunity to make over the years,” read Bray’s tweet Wednesday morning.

"I will take the opportunity for a formal thank you closer to June 30th, which will be my last working day. I'm excited to have no immediate plans upon retirement and take some time with family and friends before charting the next part of my life!"

Bray has been with the Regina Police Service for 28 years, and has been the police chief for seven of those years.

“I will take the opportunity for a formal thank you closer to June 30th, which will be my last working day. I’m excited to have no immediate plans upon retirement and take some time with family and friends before charting the next part of my life!”