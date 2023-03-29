Hamilton’s outdoor pools not expecting lifeguard shortage in 2023 due to intensified recruitment

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Hamilton’s recreation department is suggesting a recent critical shortage of lifeguards has been alleviated and expects a full complement will be ready when the city’s outdoor pools open this summer.

Program development manager Laura Kerr told 900 CHML’s Good Morning Hamilton that intensified recruitment and training has aided in filling vacancies they believe will allow for delivery of all services following shortages brought on by the COVID pandemic.

“So right now, our staffing resources are finally catching up to pre-pandemic levels, if not exceeding, which we’re very excited for,” Kerr explained.

“It’s been about two years of recovery and recruitment efforts, and so the teams have worked very hard to build awareness around lifeguarding.”

Read more: Ontario parents frustrated with lack of swimming lessons amid lifeguard shortage

Story continues below advertisement

The city’s program carries about 250 part-time lifeguards, plus a full-time aquatic team.

Kerr expects to be offering more swim-lesson programming in 2023 after it dropped in recent years as a result of the COVID pandemic.

Last year, only about 70 per cent of pre-pandemic classes were available.

The city is expecting to move back to more regular volumes this year, to about 1,200 lessons per week.

Eight additional outdoor pools, plus wading pools, will be added with another 600 hours of programming expected per week.

City lifeguards are some of the highest paid in the province, with an introductory rate of $26 an hour.

Story continues below advertisement

“So it’s a great part-time job for those paying for university or those looking for a second job or even those in retirement,” Kerr said.

Those seeking lifeguard or leadership programs can check out the offerings at Hamilton.ca/recreation

YMCA still seeking lifeguards but expects no service disruptions

Meanwhile, the YMCA also anticipates no disruptions in service compared to previous years.

However, spokesperson Kyla Kumar says they are delivering consecutive advanced aquatics certifications to ensure the ongoing development of lifeguards into the system.

“Centres in Hamilton and Burlington could use about five to 10 more guards depending on site to allow for seasonal transitions that occur,” Kumar told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

“The Laurier Brantford YMCA, given their high student population, are actively recruiting for 20 lifeguards to support summer swim lessons and indoor day camp.”