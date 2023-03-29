‘Blue Jeans, Burgers and Bevvies’ fundraiser helps Ukrainians settle in Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

With more Ukrainian families moving to Kelowna, B.C., local organizations hope to give them a boost while they get their start in the city.

A fundraiser was held Tuesday with the goal of giving back. “Blue jeans, burgers and bevvies” was the theme for a special event Tuesday evening.

Hearts and Hands 4 Ukraine is a group only three weeks old, but one determined to make a difference for Ukrainians in Kelowna, with the help of local organizations.

“We’re doing everything we can to make sure this just goes straight through to the Ukrainians and the Kelowna Community Resources,” said co-organizer Tod Alstad.

1:53 Fun at Big White Ski Resort for Ukrainian refugees

Alstad said that over 100 Ukrainian refugees will be moving to the Okanagan by the end of next month and the group wants to smooth the transition.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re short of housing. These people are coming with the shirts on their back, so we’re hoping they’d be able to put together some gift cards, some money. When they land, they can go out and get the necessities that they need,” Alstad said.

“This is not just a fundraiser but this is a humanitarian movement.”

Anna Vartanian, who came with her family to Kelowna 10 months ago, said fundraisers like these not only made a difference for her family but many others who moved to the Okanagan.

“This event helps to support all these families from the small needs to the higher needs. We are very appreciative of all the supportive people who are here now, who helped Ukrainians before this event,” Vartanian said.

The support Ukrainian families receive from these events also allows them to be independent while they try to settle into a new country.

“It’s a huge great start for each family, so they do not have to, from their first months, to pay much for shops, for food, and for some pampers for children,” Vartanian said.

Hearts and Hands 4 Ukraine plans to host another fundraiser event sometime in the next few months.