Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Blue Jeans, Burgers and Bevvies’ fundraiser helps Ukrainians settle in Kelowna

By Jasmine King Global News
Posted March 29, 2023 9:40 am
Click to play video: 'Blue Jeans, Burgers & Bevvies fundraiser for Ukrainians'
Blue Jeans, Burgers & Bevvies fundraiser for Ukrainians
With more Ukrainian families moving to Kelowna, local organizations hope to give them a boost while they get their start in our city. Jasmine King has more on a fundraiser held Tuesday, that has a goal of giving back.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

With more Ukrainian families moving to Kelowna, B.C., local organizations hope to give them a boost while they get their start in the city.

A fundraiser was held Tuesday with the goal of giving back. “Blue jeans, burgers and bevvies” was the theme for a special event Tuesday evening.

Hearts and Hands 4 Ukraine is a group only three weeks old, but one determined to make a difference for Ukrainians in Kelowna, with the help of local organizations.

“We’re doing everything we can to make sure this just goes straight through to the Ukrainians and the Kelowna Community Resources,” said co-organizer Tod Alstad.

Click to play video: 'Fun at Big White Ski Resort for Ukrainian refugees'
Fun at Big White Ski Resort for Ukrainian refugees

Alstad said that over 100 Ukrainian refugees will be moving to the Okanagan by the end of next month and the group wants to smooth the transition.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re short of housing. These people are coming with the shirts on their back, so we’re hoping they’d be able to put together some gift cards, some money. When they land, they can go out and get the necessities that they need,” Alstad said.

“This is not just a fundraiser but this is a humanitarian movement.”

Trending Now

Read more: New hope, new home found in B.C. after escaping ravages of war in Ukraine

More on Canada

Anna Vartanian, who came with her family to Kelowna 10 months ago, said fundraisers like these not only made a difference for her family but many others who moved to the Okanagan.

“This event helps to support all these families from the small needs to the higher needs. We are very appreciative of all the supportive people who are here now, who helped Ukrainians before this event,” Vartanian said.

The support Ukrainian families receive from these events also allows them to be independent while they try to settle into a new country.

“It’s a huge great start for each family, so they do not have to, from their first months, to pay much for shops, for food, and for some pampers for children,” Vartanian said.

Hearts and Hands 4 Ukraine plans to host another fundraiser event sometime in the next few months.

Advertisement
KelownaUkraineUkrainian refugeesUkrainianskelowna yacht clubKelowna fundraiserUkrainian fundraiserHearts And Hands 4 UkraineHearts And Hands For Ukraine
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers