Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Pattullo Bridge in Vancouver to close over Easter long weekend

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 28, 2023 5:31 pm
Click to play video: 'New Patullo Bridge replacement expected to be operational by next year'
New Patullo Bridge replacement expected to be operational by next year
WATCH: A construction update of the new Pattullo Bridge shows it's expected to be operational by next year. – Mar 16, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Metro Vancouver drivers are being warned of closures on the Pattullo Bridge over Easter weekend as crews conduct work as part of the bridge replacement project.

The span, which connects New Westminster and Surrey, will be closed to traffic in both directions over the April 7-10 long weekend.

Read more: Pattullo Bridge replacement on track, Surrey council hears, but critics still want more lanes

“The closure is necessary to complete work including soil densification activities, paving, and relocation of the seismic warning system,” TransLink said in a media release.

“The warning system will be temporarily disconnected during this time and must be completed with no traffic on the bridge, to ensure the safety of motorists.”

Click to play video: 'Construction on new Pattullo Bridge to begin'
Construction on new Pattullo Bridge to begin

During the closure, TransLink will also conduct bridge work, including speed sign relocation, line painting, concrete patching and inspections requiring rope access onto the overhead bridge truss.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: New toll-free Pattullo Bridge opening date moved to 2024 due to COVID-19 pandemic

The bridge closure will take effect at 10 p.m. on Thursday, April 6 and remain in place until 5 a.m. on Tuesday, April 11.

The closure will not apply to pedestrians, cyclists or first responders.

Drivers are being directed to use the Port Mann or Alex Fraser bridges as alternatives.

More on Canada
TransLinkPattullo BridgePattulloPattullo Bridge replacementpattullo bridge closurenew westminster bridgepattullo bridge worksurrey bridge
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers