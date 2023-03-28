Pattullo Bridge in Vancouver to close over Easter long weekend

See more sharing options

Metro Vancouver drivers are being warned of closures on the Pattullo Bridge over Easter weekend as crews conduct work as part of the bridge replacement project.

The span, which connects New Westminster and Surrey, will be closed to traffic in both directions over the April 7-10 long weekend.

“The closure is necessary to complete work including soil densification activities, paving, and relocation of the seismic warning system,” TransLink said in a media release.

“The warning system will be temporarily disconnected during this time and must be completed with no traffic on the bridge, to ensure the safety of motorists.”

During the closure, TransLink will also conduct bridge work, including speed sign relocation, line painting, concrete patching and inspections requiring rope access onto the overhead bridge truss.

The bridge closure will take effect at 10 p.m. on Thursday, April 6 and remain in place until 5 a.m. on Tuesday, April 11.

The closure will not apply to pedestrians, cyclists or first responders.

Drivers are being directed to use the Port Mann or Alex Fraser bridges as alternatives.