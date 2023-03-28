Menu

Share

Crime

Stolen car from Saskatchewan linked to Brandon man’s homicide: RCMP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 28, 2023 7:02 pm
Manitoba RCMP are looking for more information about his 2007 Honda Accord and its driver in connection with the homicide of James Vernon Giesbrecht, 37. View image in full screen
Manitoba RCMP are looking for more information about his 2007 Honda Accord and its driver in connection with the homicide of James Vernon Giesbrecht, 37. Manitoba RCMP
Police in Manitoba say a stolen vehicle from Saskatchewan is linked to a Brandon man’s homicide last fall.

Blue Hills RCMP began investigating after human remains were found in a rural area, just outside of Brandon, in early October.

Read more: RCMP ask for tips after discovery of human remains in western Manitoba

In January, police announced they were investigating the find as a homicide and identified the victim as James Vernon Giesbrecht, a 37-year-old who had been reported missing from the Brandon area Dec. 12.

At the time police asked anyone seen Giesbrecht in late September or early October to reach out to investigators.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba police task force targets ‘prolific offenders’ in Central Plains'
Manitoba police task force targets ‘prolific offenders’ in Central Plains

On Tuesday police said their investigation has since found a connection between Giesbrecht’s death and a grey 2007 Honda Accord with a Saskatchewan licence plate.

Story continues below advertisement

They say the vehicle had been stolen out of Regina but gad been seen driving in Brandon between Oct. 5 and 13.

Read more: Sioux Valley Dakota Nation RCMP make arrest in 7-year-old homicide investigation

Investigators are now looking for more information about the whereabouts of the car as well as anyone who was seen driving it.



Anyone with information related to the vehicle or the ongoing investigation is asked to call RCMP at 1-431-489-8110.

 

SaskatchewanHomicideWinnipeg crimeManitoba RCMPReginaBrandonblue hills rcmpJames Vernon Giesbrecht
