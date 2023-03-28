Stolen car from Saskatchewan linked to Brandon man’s homicide: RCMP

Police in Manitoba say a stolen vehicle from Saskatchewan is linked to a Brandon man’s homicide last fall.
Blue Hills RCMP began investigating after human remains were found in a rural area, just outside of Brandon, in early October.
In January, police announced they were investigating the find as a homicide and identified the victim as James Vernon Giesbrecht, a 37-year-old who had been reported missing from the Brandon area Dec. 12.
At the time police asked anyone seen Giesbrecht in late September or early October to reach out to investigators.
On Tuesday police said their investigation has since found a connection between Giesbrecht’s death and a grey 2007 Honda Accord with a Saskatchewan licence plate.
They say the vehicle had been stolen out of Regina but gad been seen driving in Brandon between Oct. 5 and 13.
Investigators are now looking for more information about the whereabouts of the car as well as anyone who was seen driving it.
Anyone with information related to the vehicle or the ongoing investigation is asked to call RCMP at 1-431-489-8110.
- Quebec police officer killed during attempted arrest, Trudeau calls incident ‘heartbreaking’
- ‘My beautiful Gabriel’: Family speaks out after boy killed in ‘unprovoked’ Toronto subway stabbing
- ‘Serial’ subject Adnan Syed’s murder conviction reinstated by court
- Psychiatric evaluation extended for man accused of crashing bus into Laval daycare
Comments