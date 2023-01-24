Menu

Crime

Sioux Valley Dakota Nation RCMP make arrest in 7-year-old homicide investigation

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted January 24, 2023 5:34 pm
Sioux Valley Dakota Nation RCMP have made an arrest in a seven-year-old homicide investigation, involving a 2-month-old baby girl. View image in full screen
Sioux Valley Dakota Nation RCMP have made an arrest in a seven-year-old homicide investigation, involving a 2-month-old baby girl. Getty Images

Sioux Valley Dakota Nation RCMP have made an arrest in a seven-year-old homicide investigation, involving a two-month-old baby girl.

Back on Jan. 4, 2016, officers with the Virden detachment of RCMP got a report of a baby in medical distress at a home on Sioux Valley Dakota Nation, Manitoba.

The infant was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and 19 days later, she died as a result of her injuries.

Her death was deemed a homicide and an extensive investigation began to determine who was responsible.

Then, In April 2022, police got new information leading to charges getting approved this month.

And on Monday, RCMP arrested a 32-year-old  man from Brandon and he was charged with manslaughter.

He was released for a court appearance which is scheduled for March 6 in Brandon.

RCMP Major Crime Services continue to investigate.

RCMPManitobaArrestHomicide InvestigationBrandonSioux Valley Dakota Nationhomicide arrest
