Crime

RCMP ask for tips after discovery of human remains in western Manitoba

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted January 24, 2023 6:23 pm
Photo of homicide victim James Vernon Giesbrecht. View image in full screen
Photo of homicide victim James Vernon Giesbrecht. Manitoba RCMP

RCMP are putting the call out for tips after the discovery of human remains has now turned into a homicide investigation in western Manitoba.

Mounties found the remains in a rural area on the outskirts of Brandon, Man., in the RM of Cornwallis in October last year.

Police say over the course of the past four months, investigators have worked closely with a forensic anthropologist from Brandon University as well as the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to identify the remains and determine a cause of death.

And now they have identified the remains as 37-year-old James Vernon Giesbrecht from Brandon. He was reported missing from the Brandon area on Dec 12, 2022.

Photo of James Vernon Giesbrecht. View image in full screen
Photo of James Vernon Giesbrecht. Manitoba RCMP

Police say his death is being investigated as a homicide and they are asking for tips from the public.

“We believe a number of people encountered and interacted with James in late September and early October,” said Cpl. Julie Courchaine of the Manitoba RCMP.

“We need those people to immediately come forward and call the Tip Line at 1-431-489-8110.

“These individuals likely have vital information about his movements and acquaintances during that time that could significantly help the investigation.”

Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen James in late September or early October to contact the RCMP by calling the Major Crime Services Tip Line at 1-431-489-8110.

Due to the ongoing investigation, the RCMP cannot provide any additional information.

CrimeRCMPManitobaHomicide InvestigationBrandonManitoba crimewestern manitoba
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

