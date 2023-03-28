Police name suspect in reported sexual assault of woman who left Toronto bus

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police have named a man they say is wanted in relation to a sexual assault investigation of an incident reported in February.

The incident reportedly took place near Bathurst Street and Wells Street at 4:15 a.m. on Feb. 11, according to police.

Toronto police said a 29-year-old woman got off a Toronto bus — number 307 from Bathurst and King streets — and was followed by a man.

Police said the suspect, who had been on the same bus, then sexually assaulted the woman. He then reportedly left the area with her phone, which meant she had to follow him, according to police.

“The suspect sexually assaulted the woman again,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect was identified on Tuesday as 39-year-old Juan Carlos Montes Martinez from Toronto.

Police said he is wanted on charges of sexual assault and extortion, which have not been tested in court.