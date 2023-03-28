Menu

Crime

Police name suspect in reported sexual assault of woman who left Toronto bus

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted March 28, 2023 5:02 pm
Police say they have identified a man wanted in connection with reported sexual assault in Toronto.
Police say they have identified a man wanted in connection with reported sexual assault in Toronto. TPS / Handout
Toronto police have named a man they say is wanted in relation to a sexual assault investigation of an incident reported in February.

The incident reportedly took place near Bathurst Street and Wells Street at 4:15 a.m. on Feb. 11, according to police.

Toronto police said a 29-year-old woman got off a Toronto bus — number 307 from Bathurst and King streets — and was followed by a man.

Read more: Man followed woman from Toronto bus, sexually assaulted her: police

Police said the suspect, who had been on the same bus, then sexually assaulted the woman. He then reportedly left the area with her phone, which meant she had to follow him, according to police.

“The suspect sexually assaulted the woman again,” police said.

The suspect was identified on Tuesday as 39-year-old Juan Carlos Montes Martinez from Toronto.

Police said he is wanted on charges of sexual assault and extortion, which have not been tested in court.

