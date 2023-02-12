Menu

Crime

Man followed woman from Toronto bus, sexually assaulted her: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted February 12, 2023 1:21 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Global News

Police are searching for a man who they say followed a woman from her bus and sexually assaulted her in Toronto.

The incident was reported Sunday near Bathurst Street and Wells Street at 4:15 a.m.

Toronto police said a 29-year-old woman got off a Toronto bus — number 307 from Bathurst and King streets — and was followed by a man.

Police allege the suspect, who had been on her bus, then sexually assaulted the woman. He then left the area with her phone, which led her to follow him, according to police.

Trending Now

“The suspect sexually assaulted the woman again,” police said.

An image of the man, described as five feet 10 inches tall, with thick dark eyebrows and bald, has been released. Police said he wore a grey toque, grey jacket, long pants and a blue surgical mask.

A man is wanted after a sexual assault was reported in the Bathurst and Wells streets area. View image in full screen
A man is wanted after a sexual assault was reported in the Bathurst and Wells streets area. TPS/Handout
Sexual AssaultToronto Sexual Assault
