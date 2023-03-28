Menu

Lifestyle

Great Outdoors Comedy Festival coming to Stanley Park this September

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 28, 2023 5:05 pm
Vancouver comedy festival approved by park board
WATCH: The Vancouver Park Board has given the green light to a large three-day comedy festival in Stanley Park. The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival is scheduled to run Sept. 15 to 17 in the Brockton Cricket Fields and will be the first large-scale event held in a city park since the newly-elected park board lifted a moratorium on such events.
The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival will be coming to Vancouver this year.

The Vancouver Park Board approved the three-day event in the Brockton Cricket Fields in Stanley Park from Sept. 15 to 17.

Up to 10,000 guests will be expected each day.

The festival currently has events scheduled in Edmonton, where it started in 2021, and Kelowna, Calgary and Halifax this year.

This will be the first large-scale event held in a city park since the newly-elected park board lifted a moratorium on such events.

“This is why we lifted the moratorium in the first place, for events like this,” Park Board commissioner Jas Virdi said during the meeting Monday night.

“It gets people outdoors and it gets them laughing and that’s what we need to see in the city.”

No joke, organizers apply to bring comedy festival to Stanley Park

Not everyone supported the project, however,

Vancouver Park Board commissioner, Tom Digby, said more consultation should have been made over the use of Stanley Park.

“This particular company picked the most esteemed venue in the whole city and boom, without any guidelines, because we’re in a rush to make money, we land it right there,” he said. “And I think that that is really not a proper use of public space.”

The lineup for the festival has not yet been announced but headliners in the past have included Amy Schumer, Jerry Seinfeld and Bill Burr.

Stanley ParkComedy FestivalGreat Outdoors Comedy Festivalbrockton ovalstanley park festivalComedy festival VancouverVancouver comedy festivalComedy festival Stanley Park
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

