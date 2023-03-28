Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Portage Avenue speeder handed more than $1,000 in fines, RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 28, 2023 2:44 pm
An RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
A file photo of an RCMP vehicle. Global News / File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A driver in the Headingley area was dinged with more than $1,000 in fines by Manitoba RCMP earlier this month when he was busted speeding.

Police said the 22-year-old man was clocked at 133 km/h in a 70 km/h zone on the night of March 19, speeding down Portage Avenue just west of the Perimeter.

Read more: Manitoba teen scofflaws dinged thousands for weekend speeding on Trans-Canada Highway

Story continues below advertisement

On top of a whopping $875 fine for speeding, he was also handed an additional $298 for driving without a valid licence — as well as a serious offence notice, which means he’s set for a sit-down with Manitoba Public Insurance.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg an outlier among major Canadian cities that have reduced residential speed limits'
Winnipeg an outlier among major Canadian cities that have reduced residential speed limits
RCMPManitoba RCMPSpeedingManitoba Public InsuranceTraffic TicketsheadingleyTraffic Fines
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers