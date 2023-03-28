Portage Avenue speeder handed more than $1,000 in fines, RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

A driver in the Headingley area was dinged with more than $1,000 in fines by Manitoba RCMP earlier this month when he was busted speeding.

Police said the 22-year-old man was clocked at 133 km/h in a 70 km/h zone on the night of March 19, speeding down Portage Avenue just west of the Perimeter.

On March 19 at 10:26pm, #rcmpmb caught a 22yo male doing 133 km/h in a 70, on Portage Ave in Headingley, just west of the Perimeter. Fined $875 for speeding + $298 driving without a valid license + serious offence notice for meeting with MPI. #noexcuses #TrafficTues pic.twitter.com/5oEXSDX2Jr — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) March 28, 2023

On top of a whopping $875 fine for speeding, he was also handed an additional $298 for driving without a valid licence — as well as a serious offence notice, which means he’s set for a sit-down with Manitoba Public Insurance.