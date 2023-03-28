Portage Avenue speeder handed more than $1,000 in fines, RCMP say

A driver in the Headingley area was dinged with more than $1,000 in fines by Manitoba RCMP earlier this month when he was busted speeding.
Police said the 22-year-old man was clocked at 133 km/h in a 70 km/h zone on the night of March 19, speeding down Portage Avenue just west of the Perimeter.
On top of a whopping $875 fine for speeding, he was also handed an additional $298 for driving without a valid licence — as well as a serious offence notice, which means he’s set for a sit-down with Manitoba Public Insurance.
