Manitoba teen scofflaws dinged thousands for weekend speeding on Trans-Canada Highway

Two teenage drivers in Manitoba are facing huge fines and other penalties after unrelated incidents on Highway 1 over the weekend, RCMP say.

A 19-year-old was busted on the Trans-Canada near Highway 12 Friday evening travelling 170 km/h. The driver, who told police she was “just slowing down to pass a semi” also failed a roadside alcohol test, as there’s a zero blood alcohol requirement for drivers on an intermediate licence.

Police said she’s facing a fine of $1,079.

About six hours later, in the early morning hours of Saturday, a 17-year-old was pulled over on the stretch of the highway that runs through the Headingley community.

According to RCMP, the driver was not only driving under a learner’s permit with three youth passengers and no supervising driver, but the vehicle was also unregistered with false plates and no insurance.

The driver was dinged $2,174 and issued a serious offence notice, which requires a licence review with Manitoba Public Insurance. The vehicle was also towed.

