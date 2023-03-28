ASIRT releases additional details on police-involved shooting in Red Deer         

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT), the police watchdog that is investigating a police-involved shooting in Red Deer earlier this month, has released additional details on the case.

On March 12, just after 11 a.m., Red Deer RCMP received a call about an alleged carjacking involving a firearm in a Walmart parking lot. They said the call came from a cellphone belonging to a man who had recently been reported missing in the Calgary area. When officers arrived, they could not find the man.

Police located the man about three hours later walking west on 67 Street in Red Deer.

“(The man) would not identify himself or follow the officers’ directions,” ASIRT said in a news release Tuesday, noting the encounter between the man and police officers was captured on an RCMP vehicle’s camera.

Read more: Red Deer RCMP shooting being investigated by ASIRT

Story continues below advertisement

“(The man) then ran at the officers and produced an item resembling a firearm from his jacket pocket, which he pointed at the officers.”

One officer fired their firearm and the other a “non-lethal projectile” on the man.

“(The man) was hit with rounds from the firearm and fell to the ground,” ASIRT said Tuesday. “He received treatment and was then airlifted to a Calgary hospital, where he remains.”

ASIRT did not provide details about the man’s condition.

ASIRT released a photo of an “item” police found at the scene where the man fell. Police did not say what the item is, but described it as “resembling a firearm.”

The ASIRT investigation will look into the use of force by police.