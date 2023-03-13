Menu

Crime

Red Deer RCMP shooting being investigated by ASIRT

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted March 13, 2023 6:15 pm
File photo of Red Deer RCMP investigating in the central Alberta city in 2016. View image in full screen
File photo of Red Deer RCMP investigating in the central Alberta city in 2016. Global Calgary / Pat Carroll
Alberta’s police watchdog is looking into an incident over the weekend in central Alberta, where police fired their weapons while dealing with a man who was reportedly shooting a gun in a Walmart parking lot.

Red Deer RCMP responded at around 11:30 a.m. Sunday to a complaint of a man firing a gun in the parking lot of the Walmart inside Parkland Mall on the north side of the city.

Read more: Argument in Walmart parking lot ends with hit and run: Red Deer RCMP

Police began investigating and patrolling the area and a few hours later, found the suspect on the east side of the city.

RCMP said at approximately 2:15 p.m., officers located the man associated with the complaint in the area of Garden Heights and Carleton Avenue.

While arresting him, police said, “an interaction occurred where officers discharged their firearms.”

As a result, the man was taken to hospital with injuries. No officers were injured, police added.

RCMP notified the Director of Law Enforcement and initiated an internal review process.

Click to play video: 'ASIRT investigates EPS officer’s use of force'
ASIRT investigates EPS officer’s use of force

The director determined the incident was “in scope” and has asked the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) to investigate.

The agency is tasked with looking into incidents where people are seriously injured or killed in interactions with police across Alberta, as well as allegations of police misconduct.

Read more: Man injured in Red Deer shooting: RCMP

Independent of ASIRT’s investigation, the RCMP said its internal review process has been implemented to gather a full account of what took place during this incident.

“RCMP training, policy, police response, and the duty status of the members involved will be subject to review,” a news release Monday said.

Because ASIRT is investigating, police could not comment further.

Alberta RCMPRed DeerPolice ShootingASIRTAlberta Serious Incident Response TeamRed Deer RCMPRed Deer CrimeRCMP ShootingRed Deer ShootingParkland MallRed Deer RCMP shootingred deer walmartRed Deer police shooting
