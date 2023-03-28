1 man in custody after chase through Fraser Valley that started with wellness check

Send this page to someone via email

A police officer was hurt and one man was arrested Tuesday morning after a police chase through B.C.’s Fraser Valley.

The chase began in Chilliwack and ended in Abbotsford.

It started when Mounties were called to Charles Street and Loring Avenue in Chilliwack at 2:30 a.m. for a wellness check on two people sleeping in a running vehicle.

The suspect’s girlfriend told Global News that they were sleeping in her boyfriend’s car when the police knocked on the window and woke them up.

Katelyn Marples said her boyfriend panicked and drove off in the vehicle.

“He has PTSD when it comes to cops,” she said. “He’s been through a lot previously, years and years ago and I’m assuming that’s why.”

Chilliwack RCMP said the suspect hit one of the officers before leading police on a high-speed chase through the Fraser Valley.

The driver headed west along Highway 1 before Abbotsford police were able to put spike belts down, popping three of the tires. The driver left the highway at McCallum Road, running on flat tires and rims, police said.

Officers were able to eventually box in the vehicle in a parking lot near a business complex.

Police said the suspect resisted arrest and officers fired non-lethal rounds.

Abbotsford police said the man was not injured in the take-down.

“The white car was pinned in against the bushes here and then there were another nine cars around and then there was a woman on the ground and they tried to take the guy out of the driver’s seat,” witness Dave Reichelt told Global News.

Dane Miller has now been charted with flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop and driving while prohibited or having his licence suspended.

Police told Global News Miller is known to them and remains in custody.