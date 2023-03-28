Man charged after several businesses damaged in East Gwillimbury: police

A 40-year-old man has been charged after several businesses were damaged in East Gwillimbury, police say.
York Regional Police said on Tuesday at around 1 a.m., officers received a report that a man was allegedly tampering with the windows and doors of several businesses in a plaza in the Yonge Street and Green Lane East area.
Police said when officers arrived, a man matching the suspect’s description ran away.
After a short foot pursuit, police said a man was taken into custody.
According to police, officers found “fresh damage” to windows and obscene graffiti at six businesses in the plaza.
Police said 40-year-old Jeffrey Norman William Robertson of no fixed address has been charged with six counts of mischief to property under $5,000, and one count of failing to comply with a release order.
He was held for a bail hearing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
- Quebec police officer killed during attempted arrest, Trudeau calls incident ‘heartbreaking’
- ‘My beautiful Gabriel’: Family speaks out after boy killed in ‘unprovoked’ Toronto subway stabbing
- Edmonton bids farewell to 2 slain police officers at regimental funeral Monday
- Psychiatric evaluation extended for man accused of crashing bus into Laval daycare
Comments