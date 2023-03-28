Man charged after several businesses damaged in East Gwillimbury: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 40-year-old man has been charged after several businesses were damaged in East Gwillimbury, police say.

York Regional Police said on Tuesday at around 1 a.m., officers received a report that a man was allegedly tampering with the windows and doors of several businesses in a plaza in the Yonge Street and Green Lane East area.

Police said when officers arrived, a man matching the suspect’s description ran away.

After a short foot pursuit, police said a man was taken into custody.

According to police, officers found “fresh damage” to windows and obscene graffiti at six businesses in the plaza.

Police said 40-year-old Jeffrey Norman William Robertson of no fixed address has been charged with six counts of mischief to property under $5,000, and one count of failing to comply with a release order.

He was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.