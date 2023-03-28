Suspect image released after 15-year-old boy stabbed, robbed of cellphone in Ajax

Send this page to someone via email

Investigators have released an image of one of multiple wanted suspects after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed and robbed in Ajax.

Durham Regional Police said officers responded to the area of Torr and Trott lanes, near Salem Road and Kingston Road East, at around 10:20 p.m. on March 22 for a report of an armed person.

A 15-year-old boy, who had his cellphone stolen, was found suffering from a stab wound, police said. He was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre and is reported to be in stable condition.

Police said three suspects were seen fleeing east from the scene and are “associated” with a dark-coloured SUV that is possibly a blue Honda CRV.

Story continues below advertisement

“Investigators have determined there are further outstanding suspects as well,” police said.

Anyone with information on the incident or video footage was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.