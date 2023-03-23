Menu

Crime

Boy, 15, taken to hospital after being stabbed during a robbery in Ajax, Ont.: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 23, 2023 2:29 pm
The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. Global News
Police are seeking to locate suspects after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed during a robbery in Ajax, Ont.

Durham Regional Police said officers received a report of an armed person in the area of Torr Lane and Trott Lane road on Wednesday at around 10:20 p.m.

Officers said a 15-year-old boy was found with a stab wound.

Read more: 12-year-old boy charged after assault, robbery reported in Pickering, Ont.: police

According to police, the teen’s cellphone had been stolen.

Police said the victim was taken to a Toront0-area trauma centre where he was listed in stable condition.

Officers said three suspects fled eastbound from the scene. According to police, the suspects are allegedly associated with a dark-coloured SUV, possibly a blue Honda CRV.

Anyone with information, or who may have video footage from the scene is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

CrimeStabbingRobberyArmed RobberyAjaxDurham Regional PoliceDRPSdurham crimeTeen Stabbed.robbery ajax
