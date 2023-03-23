Boy, 15, taken to hospital after being stabbed during a robbery in Ajax, Ont.: police

See more sharing options

Police are seeking to locate suspects after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed during a robbery in Ajax, Ont.

Durham Regional Police said officers received a report of an armed person in the area of Torr Lane and Trott Lane road on Wednesday at around 10:20 p.m.

Officers said a 15-year-old boy was found with a stab wound.

According to police, the teen’s cellphone had been stolen.

Police said the victim was taken to a Toront0-area trauma centre where he was listed in stable condition.

Officers said three suspects fled eastbound from the scene. According to police, the suspects are allegedly associated with a dark-coloured SUV, possibly a blue Honda CRV.

Anyone with information, or who may have video footage from the scene is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.