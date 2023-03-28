Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

SPVM holds ticketing blitz along Sherbrooke Street to help traffic flow

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted March 28, 2023 12:13 pm
Click to play video: 'Road safety police operation'
Road safety police operation
WATCH: Montreal police are cracking down unsafe driving habits on the streets surrounding the Jacques-Cartier Bridge.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Drivers beware, Montreal police are cracking down on road safety with a new ticketing operation.

For the next week, SPVM officers will be stationed along Sherbrooke Street East at intersections surrounding the entrances and exits of the Jacques Cartier Bridge.

On Tuesday during the morning rush hour, officers stopped drivers in the targeted area of Sherbrooke Street East and Viger, between Parthenais Street and Panet.

Read more: Man dies in hospital after crashing vehicle into concrete barrier: Montreal police

Since Monday, more than 150 infraction notices were handed out to motorists.

The blitz, according to District 22 commander Krisztina Balogh, is to change driver habits while improving the area for pedestrians.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Renewed calls for province-wide pedestrian safety strategy following girl’s death'
Renewed calls for province-wide pedestrian safety strategy following girl’s death

Traffic congestion along the main artery has been a reoccurring issue Balogh said.

The SPVM  hopes these interventions will help alleviate the flow of traffic along Sherbrooke Street, which has seen an influx of vehicles since the construction work and closure of the Louis-Hippolyte Lafontaine tunnel.

Trending Now

Read more: 20 pedestrians fatally struck in Montreal streets: SPVM 2022 annual report

“We are issuing fines because these problems have been an issue for a long time and it does not seem to get better,” Balogh said.

And, with warmer temperatures, the busy street will see an increase in cyclists and pedestrians using the cross streets posing a serious risk.

“What we see often is the people trying to cross the intersection and they block it when the light changes. It’s very dangerous for the pedestrians while crossing the road,” Balogh said.

Story continues below advertisement

Fines for safety infractions vary, from $110 for blocking the intersection to $320 for changing lanes while driving through an intersection.

More on Canada
TrafficSPVMDrivingRoad SafetyPedestrian SafetySafe DrivingJacques Cartier BridgeTraffic BlitzBordeauxTicketingrush hout
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers