SPVM holds ticketing blitz along Sherbrooke Street to help traffic flow

Drivers beware, Montreal police are cracking down on road safety with a new ticketing operation.

For the next week, SPVM officers will be stationed along Sherbrooke Street East at intersections surrounding the entrances and exits of the Jacques Cartier Bridge.

On Tuesday during the morning rush hour, officers stopped drivers in the targeted area of Sherbrooke Street East and Viger, between Parthenais Street and Panet.

Since Monday, more than 150 infraction notices were handed out to motorists.

The blitz, according to District 22 commander Krisztina Balogh, is to change driver habits while improving the area for pedestrians.

Traffic congestion along the main artery has been a reoccurring issue Balogh said.

The SPVM hopes these interventions will help alleviate the flow of traffic along Sherbrooke Street, which has seen an influx of vehicles since the construction work and closure of the Louis-Hippolyte Lafontaine tunnel.

“We are issuing fines because these problems have been an issue for a long time and it does not seem to get better,” Balogh said.

And, with warmer temperatures, the busy street will see an increase in cyclists and pedestrians using the cross streets posing a serious risk.

“What we see often is the people trying to cross the intersection and they block it when the light changes. It’s very dangerous for the pedestrians while crossing the road,” Balogh said.

Fines for safety infractions vary, from $110 for blocking the intersection to $320 for changing lanes while driving through an intersection.