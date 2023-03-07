Man severely injured after crashing vehicle into concrete barrier: Montreal police

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police are investigating after a single-vehicle collision in the city’s Lachine borough left a 51-year-old man “severely injured” on Tuesday.

Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Dubuc said it happened at around 11:45 a.m. near 1ière Avenue on Montreal-Toronto Boulevard — the service road to Highway 20.

Dubuc explained that the vehicle was heading west when, “for an unknown reason,” it hit a low-lying concrete barrier on Montreal-Toronto Boulevard before ending up on the side of the service road.

The driver, 51, was rushed to hospital for treatment.

Westbound lanes on Montreal-Toronto Boulevard were closed to traffic starting at Georges-Leclerc Avenue.

Dubuc said the road closure resulted in heavy traffic in the area.