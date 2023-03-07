Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Man severely injured after crashing vehicle into concrete barrier: Montreal police

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted March 7, 2023 2:18 pm
Montreal police are investigating a single-vehicle collision in Lachine. Tuesday, March 7, 2023. View image in full screen
Montreal police are investigating a single-vehicle collision in Lachine. Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Montreal police are investigating after a single-vehicle collision in the city’s Lachine borough left a 51-year-old man “severely injured” on Tuesday.

Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Dubuc said it happened at around 11:45 a.m. near 1ière Avenue on Montreal-Toronto Boulevard — the service road to Highway 20.

Read more: Pedestrian in hospital after being struck by cube truck in Montreal

Dubuc explained that the vehicle was heading west when, “for an unknown reason,” it hit a low-lying concrete barrier on Montreal-Toronto Boulevard before ending up on the side of the service road.
The driver, 51, was rushed to hospital for treatment.

Trending Now

Read more: Motion to reduce speed along Van Horne Avenue in the name of pedestrian safety

Westbound lanes on Montreal-Toronto Boulevard were closed to traffic starting at Georges-Leclerc Avenue.

Story continues below advertisement

Dubuc said the road closure resulted in heavy traffic in the area.

Click to play video: 'Laval bus driver charged in fatal daycare crash found fit to stand trial'
Laval bus driver charged in fatal daycare crash found fit to stand trial

 

 

Montreal PoliceSPVMCar crashMontreal trafficSingle Vehicle CrashLachineMontreal crashMontreal driverCar crash with injuriesHIghway 20 service roadMontreal-Toronto Boulevard
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers