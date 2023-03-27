Lake Louise RCMP seeking carjacking suspect

Send this page to someone via email

Lake Louise RCMP is looking for a suspect in relation to a carjacking incident in February.

Mounties said they responded to a carjacking report on Feb. 28 at around 7:10 a.m. The victim was at a gas station and was preparing to put gas in her car when she was approached by the suspect.

The suspect asked for cash and then produced an “edged weapon” when the victim said they did not have any. The suspect then pulled the victim out of the vehicle and drove away.

RCMP said the victim was not injured.

Lake Louise RCMP is looking for a suspect in relation to a carjacking incident in February. Lake Louise RCMP/Provided

Mounties are seeking public assistance to help identify the suspect. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Lake Louise RCMP at 403-522-3812 or anonymously online.