Crime

Lake Louise RCMP seeking carjacking suspect

By Paula Tran QR Calgary
Posted March 27, 2023 5:07 pm
Lake Louise RCMP is looking for a suspect in relation to a carjacking incident in February. View image in full screen
Lake Louise RCMP is looking for a suspect in relation to a carjacking incident in February. Lake Louise RCMP/Provided
Lake Louise RCMP is looking for a suspect in relation to a carjacking incident in February.

Mounties said they responded to a carjacking report on Feb. 28 at around 7:10 a.m. The victim was at a gas station and was preparing to put gas in her car when she was approached by the suspect.

Read more: Cars torched in parking garage fire at iconic Lake Louise hotel

The suspect asked for cash and then produced an “edged weapon” when the victim said they did not have any. The suspect then pulled the victim out of the vehicle and drove away.

RCMP said the victim was not injured.

Mounties are seeking public assistance to help identify the suspect. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Lake Louise RCMP at 403-522-3812 or anonymously online.

CrimeRCMPBanffLake LouiseLake Louise RCMPlake louise carjackinglake louise crime
