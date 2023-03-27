Menu

Calgary highway closed after serious collision

By Paula Tran QR Calgary
Posted March 27, 2023 3:14 pm
A collision in Calgary Monday morning sent one man to hospital with multiple, but non-life-threatening injuries, EMS said. View image in full screen
A collision in Calgary Monday morning sent one man to hospital with multiple, but non-life-threatening injuries, EMS said. Global News
Calgary police closed off parts of Glenmore Trail S.E. after a serious collision on Monday morning.

The Calgary Police Service told QR Calgary officers responded to calls about a collision involving a van and a large truck at around 11:30 a.m.

Read more: 10 people in hospital after house explodes in Calgary

One man was taken to hospital in serious condition, a CPS spokesperson said.

Officers closed the eastbound lanes of Glenmore Trail S.E. just east of Deerfoot Trail S.E. to investigate the collision. Traffic was diverted onto northbound and southbound Deerfoot Trail, according to the CPS.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come…

