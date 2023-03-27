Calgary highway closed after serious collision

Calgary police closed off parts of Glenmore Trail S.E. after a serious collision on Monday morning.
The Calgary Police Service told QR Calgary officers responded to calls about a collision involving a van and a large truck at around 11:30 a.m.
One man was taken to hospital in serious condition, a CPS spokesperson said.
Officers closed the eastbound lanes of Glenmore Trail S.E. just east of Deerfoot Trail S.E. to investigate the collision. Traffic was diverted onto northbound and southbound Deerfoot Trail, according to the CPS.
More to come…
