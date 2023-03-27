Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man pretends to be apartment building worker, assaults female tenant: Halifax police

By Staff Global News
Posted March 27, 2023 3:43 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: March 27'
Global News Morning Halifax: March 27
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers on Global Halifax.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 24-year-old man is facing charges after Halifax police said he entered two apartment units by lying to the female tenants about being an building management employee.

In one of the cases, the tenant was assaulted, according to Halifax Regional Police.

Officers were first called to the building — in the 200-bock of the Bedford Highway — at around 4:40 p.m. on Saturday, they said in a release issued on Monday afternoon.

Read more: ‘No evidence’ woman who was subject of N.S. emergency alert had gun: RCMP

Police said the suspect “pretended to be a representative of the building’s management” and said he was there to do an inspection of the apartment. While the tenant initially let the person in the unit, she became suspicious about his behaviour and tried to call someone to verify his identity.

Story continues below advertisement

At that point, the man left.

She called police and while on scene, a second call came in to police about a similar incident in the building. In that case, the man allegedly assaulted the tenant when she asked him to leave.

Trending Now

A suspect was arrested in the area not long after.

According to Halifax police, Samuel Boimah McGill, 24, was scheduled to appear in court on Monday to face two counts of being unlawfully in a dwelling-house and one count of assault.

Halifax Regional Police spokesperson Const. John MacLeod said both women “followed their instinct,” became uncomfortable with the man’s behaviour and called police.

“It’s always good to verify who is coming into your home,” he said.

He also suggested tenants familiarize themselves with the tenancy act, and know what their rights are when management does legitimately enter their units.

More on Crime
Halifax Regional PoliceHalifax crimeHalifax assaultunlawfully in a dwellingHalifax apartment safetyHalifax apartment scamSamuel Boimah McGill
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers