Emergency alert issued for suspect with handgun after Indian Brook, N.S. incident

RCMP in Nova Scotia issued an emergency alert Sunday evening for a “dangerous female with a handgun.”
The alert was sent out at around 7 p.m., and indicated RCMP were responding to a “firearms incident” at a residence on Dowie Road in Indian Brook.
The suspect has been identified as Shannon Yvonne Hudson, 27.
She is described as being 5’3″ tall, 119 lbs, with a slim build, blue eyes and shoulder length brown hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a red hat.
“Hudson is believed to be on foot,” the alert read.
“If seen, do not approach Hudson, call 9-1-1.”
