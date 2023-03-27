Guelph, Ont. police investigating crash that seriously injured motorcyclist

Send this page to someone via email

One man is in hospital after a collision between a motorcycle and sedan in a south end section of Guelph, Ont.

Members of Guelph Police Service, Guelph-Wellington paramedics and the Guelph Fire Department were called to the intersection of Edinburgh Road South and Kortwright Road West around 2:45 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators say the motorcyclist, a 33-year-old man from Guelph, was taken to a Hamilton trauma centre.

They say he sustained serious injuries to his lower body but they are not considered life-threatening.

A 26-year-old woman from Cambridge who was behind the wheel of the sedan was not hurt.

Police are continuing their investigation.